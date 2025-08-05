© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Republicans want to redistrict Texas. Could other states respond with their own maps?

Published August 5, 2025 at 9:32 AM EDT

Texas House Democrats fled the state in a bid to block a new congressional district map. The proposed redistricting would create five new Republican-leaning seats in the House. Texas Newsroom's Lauren McGaughy tells us more. Then, on Friday, President Trump fired the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Erika McEntarfer, after the July jobs report showed job growth had stagnated. We speak with former BLS Commissioner under Trump's first term, William Beach, who believes the move undermines credibility in the government's economic statistics. And, the first several seasons of "The Simpsons" revolutionized primetime TV, blazed a trail for animated comedy. Alan Siegel talks about his new book, "Stupid TV, Be More Funny: How the Golden Era of The Simpsons Changed Television — and America — Forever."

