The Contenders, Vol. 17: Keaton Henson, Arvo Pärt, Julia Hamos, more

All year we keep a list of the songs we can't stop listening to. And every other week or so we'll update that list with our latest obsessions. These are the songs we love so much they're contenders for a spot on our final, best of 2025 lists when we get to the end of the year.

On this week's show, our latest obsessions include a gorgeous solo piano piece from Julia Hamos, a cut from the first new album by The Antlers in four years, Estonian composer Arvo Pärt and more.

NPR Music's Tom Huizenga joins host Robin Hilton.

Featured artists and songs:

1. Julia Hamos: "Ellis Island," from Ellis Island

2. The Antlers: "Carnage," from Blight

3. Gabriela Ortiz: "El olo del Jaguar," from Yanga

4. Keaton Henson: "Lazy Magician (feat. Julia Steiner)" (single)

5. Arvo Pärt: "Nunc dimittis," from And I heard a voice

All Songs Considered 25th anniversary segment: Our No. 1 songs from 2023

Weekly reset: Crows in a D.C. suburb on a summer afternoon.

Enjoy the show? Share it with a friend and leave us a review on Apple or Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Questions, comments, suggestions or feedback of any kind always welcome: allsongs@npr.org

Copyright 2025 NPR