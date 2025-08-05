© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Contenders, Vol. 17: Keaton Henson, Arvo Pärt, Julia Hamos, more

By Robin Hilton,
Tom Huizenga
Published August 5, 2025 at 9:27 AM EDT
Julia Hamos' cover of the song "Ellis Island" is one of the songs we can't stop playing this week.
Emma Wernig
Julia Hamos' cover of the song "Ellis Island" is one of the songs we can't stop playing this week.

All year we keep a list of the songs we can't stop listening to. And every other week or so we'll update that list with our latest obsessions. These are the songs we love so much they're contenders for a spot on our final, best of 2025 lists when we get to the end of the year.

On this week's show, our latest obsessions include a gorgeous solo piano piece from Julia Hamos, a cut from the first new album by The Antlers in four years, Estonian composer Arvo Pärt and more.

NPR Music's Tom Huizenga joins host Robin Hilton.

Featured artists and songs:

1. Julia Hamos: "Ellis Island," from Ellis Island
2. The Antlers: "Carnage," from Blight
3. Gabriela Ortiz: "El olo del Jaguar," from Yanga
4. Keaton Henson: "Lazy Magician (feat. Julia Steiner)" (single)
5. Arvo Pärt: "Nunc dimittis," from And I heard a voice

All Songs Considered 25th anniversary segment: Our No. 1 songs from 2023 

Weekly reset: Crows in a D.C. suburb on a summer afternoon. 

Enjoy the show? Share it with a friend and leave us a review on Apple or Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts. 

Questions, comments, suggestions or feedback of any kind always welcome: allsongs@npr.org

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
See stories by Robin Hilton
Tom Huizenga
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now