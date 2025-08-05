© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Trump's new tariffs set to take effect this week, but much is uncertain

By Ashley Lopez,
Danielle Kurtzleben Scott Horsley
Published August 5, 2025 at 9:32 AM EDT

The latest tariffs are due to take effect this week, but many of the details are still uncertain. We discuss what may be coming, why congressional Republicans aren't pushing back against tariffs some of them oppose, and the effects of Trump's decision to fire the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

This episode: political correspondent Ashley Lopez, White House correspondent Danielle Kurtzleben, and chief economics correspondent Scott Horsley.

This podcast was produced by Casey Morell & Bria Suggs, and edited by Rachel Baye. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

For handpicked podcast recommendations every week, subscribe to NPR's Pod Club newsletter at npr.org/podclub.

Ashley Lopez
Ashley Lopez is a political correspondent for NPR based in Austin, Texas. She joined NPR in May 2022. Prior to NPR, Lopez spent more than six years as a health care and politics reporter for KUT, Austin's public radio station. Before that, she was a political reporter for NPR Member stations in Florida and Kentucky. Lopez is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and grew up in Miami, Florida.
Danielle Kurtzleben
Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
