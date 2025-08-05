© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
'Zombie' cells have scientists rethinking how we age — and what to do about it

By Berly McCoy,
Regina G. BarberRebecca Ramirez
Published August 5, 2025 at 9:27 AM EDT
Shortened telomeres have been linked to aging.
peterschreiber.media
/
Getty Images
Shortened telomeres have been linked to aging.

It's no secret that stress isn't good for you. But just how bad is it? Well, in the last few decades, scientists have linked psychological stress to changes in our DNA that look a lot like what happens on the molecular level as we age. Today on the show, host Regina G. Barber talks to freelance science journalist Diana Kwon about the latest research on stress and aging, including a new hypothesis for how your brain handles aging — and what science could do about all of it.

Read Diana's full piece HERE.

Interested in more aging science? Let us know at shortwave@npr.org.

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

This episode was produced by Berly McCoy. It was edited by Rebecca Ramirez and fact-checked by Tyler Jones. Jimmy Keeley was the audio engineer.

Copyright 2025 NPR

