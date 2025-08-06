How RFK Jr.'s cuts to mRNA vaccine funding could hurt public health

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is cutting nearly $500 million in funding for the development of mRNA vaccines that are used to fight COVID-19 and the flu. Dr. Paul Offit joins us to discuss what the move could mean for vaccine research and development.

Then, the Department of Transportation is raising concerns about airlines using artificial intelligence to set ticket prices based on customers' personal information. Transportation analyst Seth Kaplan talks about how AI could show up in ticket prices.

And, Microsoft watches over the data of government agencies like the National Nuclear Security Administration and the Department of Homeland Security. Last month, Microsoft announced a Chinese state-sponsored hack on those accounts. ProPublica's Renee Dudley tells us more.

