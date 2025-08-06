If Texas redraws its House map, California governor says it will, too

If Texas Republicans go through with their plan to redraw the state's congressional districts to give Republicans five more U.S. House seats, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, says he'll push through new districts in his state that benefit Democrats. We discuss the growing redistricting arms race and why, at least for California, it's not that simple.

This episode: political correspondent Ashley Lopez, senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro, and KQED's Guy Marzorati.

This podcast was produced by Casey Morell & Bria Suggs, and edited by Rachel Baye. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

