Some 'manosphere' podcasters who backed Trump are turning from him

During the 2024 campaign, then-candidate Donald Trump went on several podcasts in the so-called "manosphere," in an effort to reach new voters. Now that he's back in office, he may be losing the support of some of those shows' hosts. We discuss the manosphere's past political influence and whether it's likely to shape future elections.

This episode: political correspondent Ashley Lopez, politics reporter Elena Moore, and senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro.

This podcast was produced by Casey Morell & Bria Suggs, and edited by Rachel Baye. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

