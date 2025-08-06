© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What Beards Tell Us About Power, Politics And How We See Each Other

Published August 6, 2025 at 10:41 AM EDT
U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance attends a cabinet meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.
Andrew Harnik
/
Getty Images
U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance attends a cabinet meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.

Abraham Lincoln was the first U.S. president to sport a beard. For the next 50 years, whiskers were commonplace in the White House. But then, they went out of style.

Now, Vice President JD Vance is the first executive branch leader in more than a century with a furry face.

And others are following suit. From the Senate to the campaign trail, more and more men in politics are letting their facial hair grow free. But what does that tell us about masculinity, power, and how we see each other?

Why did our politicians remain bare faced for so long? And what does the reemergence of whiskers in the White House represent?

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now