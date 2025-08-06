© 2025 WRVO Public Media
White House Envoy In Moscow, MAGA Split On Gaza, Redefining The Attorney General Role

Published August 6, 2025 at 9:36 AM EDT

White House envoy Steve Witkoff is in Moscow to meet with Vladimir Putin, days before President Trump's deadline for Russia to end the war in Ukraine or face sanctions. Some of the President's core supporters are expressing disagreement with President Trump on issues from Gaza to Jeffrey Epstein, and the Justice Department has reportedly set up a grand jury investigation into the Obama administration's handling of the 2016 Presidential election.

