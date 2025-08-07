© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Americans get most of their calories from ultra-processed foods, new study shows

Published August 7, 2025 at 3:16 PM EDT

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found Americans consume more than half of their calories from ultra-processed food. Cleveland Clinic dietitian Julia Zumpano explains the health implications.

And, President Trump’s new round of tariffs took effect Thursday, with more on the way. MSNBC’s Ali Velshi unpacks what this means for global trade.

Then, a new alert system in Arizona, called Turquoise Alerts, works to address a crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people in the state. KJZZ’s Gabriel Pietrorazio shares what this means for tribal communities.

