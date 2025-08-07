Ask A Crisis Communications Specialist

Who do high profile people or companies facing a scandal call when they're in a crisis?

Maybe their therapists. But definitely a crisis communications specialist.

Like the work of Olivia Pope in the T-V series Scandal, crisis communications is the practice of shaping public perception and reputation during a crisis. And it's a vital tool for maintaining people's reputations in today's digital landscape.

For this installment of our "Ask A" series, we pull back the curtain on a little-known corner of public relations. How are different scandals and crises handled? Who's handling them? Why does it matter?

