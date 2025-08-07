© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fort Stewart Shooting, Tariff Deadline, Trump And Putin Meeting Prospects

Published August 7, 2025 at 9:01 AM EDT

Five soldiers were shot and injured by one of their co-workers at Fort Stewart Army base in Georgia, higher import tariffs taking effect today are beginning to weigh on the US economy, and President Trump says prospects look good for a meeting on ending the war in Ukraine with Russia's Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Want more comprehensive analysis of the most important news of the day, plus a little fun? Subscribe

to the Up First newsletter.

Today's episode of Up First was edited by Susanna Capelouto, Rafael Nam, Krishnadev Calamur, Janaya Williams and Ally Schweitzer. It was produced by Ziad Buchh, Nia Dumas and Christopher Thomas. We get engineering support from Stacey Abbott. And our technical director is Carleigh Strange.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR Podcasts
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now