Gaza Occupation Decision, Redistricting Update, Trump Orders New Census

Israel's cabinet has voted to expand the war in Gaza by taking control of Gaza City, Republican efforts to redraw Congressional districts ahead of next year's midterms continue to escalate, and President Trump is calling for a "new" census that excludes people who are in the U.S. without legal status.

to the Up First newsletter.

Today's episode of Up First was edited by Hannah Bloch, Ben Swasey, Janaya Williams and Ally Schweitzer. It was produced by Ziad Buchh, Nia Dumas and Christopher Thomas. We get engineering support from David Greenburg. Our technical director is Carleigh Strange. And our Executive Producer is Jay Shaylor.

Copyright 2025 NPR