How some online networks target and radicalize kids

The FBI is investigating at least 250 people who may be tied to online networks that target children.

These networks encourage kids to hurt themselves, other minors or even animals. In some countries, they have been tied to mass casualty and terrorism plots.

NPR's domestic extremism correspondent Odette Yousef has spoken with a family that experienced this firsthand.

