How some online networks target and radicalize kids

Published August 8, 2025 at 9:24 AM EDT
Dana is mom to a son who, when he was 14, experienced a rapid decline in his mental well-being. A few months later, she came to understand that he had become deeply influenced by predatory online networks that encourage vulnerable people, especially minors, to harm themselves and others.
Joanna Kulesza
The FBI is investigating at least 250 people who may be tied to online networks that target children.

These networks encourage kids to hurt themselves, other minors or even animals. In some countries, they have been tied to mass casualty and terrorism plots.

NPR's domestic extremism correspondent Odette Yousef has spoken with a family that experienced this firsthand.

