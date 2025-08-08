© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Remembering Eddie Palmieri / Funk Innovator George Clinton

Published August 8, 2025 at 2:05 PM EDT

We remember Eddie Palmieri, the pianist, bandleader and composer whose contributions to Afro-Caribbean music shaped the genre for decades. He died Wednesday at the age of 88.

Also, Parliament's now classic funk album Mothership Connection turned 50 this year. We listen back to Terry Gross's 1989 interview with funkmaster George Clinton.

David Bianculli reviews the new season of Wednesday and film critic Justin Chang reviews two comedy remakes: The Naked Gun and Freakier Friday.

