Why Accurate Labor Statistics Matter For The US Economy

The president of the United States fired the head of the government's main economic statistics agency after a recent report showed a less than positive picture of U.S. employment.

The civil servant President Donald Trump fired was former Commissioner of Labor Statistics Erika McEntarfer, a labor economist nominated to the role in 2023 by President Joe Biden. The Senate overwhelmingly confirmed her in 2024. Commissioners often serve under multiple presidents.

The president defended his reasoning for the firing on social media – though he didn't provide evidence to back up his claims.

So, what are the consequences when the president fires the person at the head of the government's main agency for economic statistics? And what does it mean for the U.S. economy if that firing raises questions about political influence on that data in the future?

