© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

D.C. Crackdown, Europe's Putin-Trump Scramble, Ford's Cheaper EV Rollout

Published August 12, 2025 at 8:56 AM EDT

President Trump asserts federal control over Washington D.C., police force. European leaders will meet with Trump before a U.S. - Russia summit. Ford plans to invest billions of dollars into a plant in Kentucky to prepare to build a new, cheaper electric truck.
Want more comprehensive analysis of the most important news of the day, plus a little fun? Subscribe to the Up First newsletter. 

Today's episode of Up First was edited by Gigi Douban, Ryland Barton, Kara Platoni, Olivia Hampton and Adam Bearne. It was produced by Ziad Buchh, Destinee Adams, and Christopher Thomas. We get engineering support from Stacey Abbott. And our technical director is Carleigh Strange. 

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR Podcasts
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now