D.C. Crackdown, Europe's Putin-Trump Scramble, Ford's Cheaper EV Rollout
President Trump asserts federal control over Washington D.C., police force. European leaders will meet with Trump before a U.S. - Russia summit. Ford plans to invest billions of dollars into a plant in Kentucky to prepare to build a new, cheaper electric truck.
Today's episode of Up First was edited by Gigi Douban, Ryland Barton, Kara Platoni, Olivia Hampton and Adam Bearne. It was produced by Ziad Buchh, Destinee Adams, and Christopher Thomas. We get engineering support from Stacey Abbott. And our technical director is Carleigh Strange.
