What Trump's takeover of the D.C. police means for fighting crime

Published August 12, 2025 at 3:50 PM EDT

President Trump put Washington, D.C. police under federal control, vowing to fight crime in the country’s capital. What does the move mean for mayors across the country as they try to keep their cities safe? Van Johnson, president of the African American Mayors Association, joins us.

And, despite fears around crime, data shows that violent crime and property crime rates fell to a 20-year low in 2024. Jeff Asher, co-founder of AH Datalytics, explains more about the data.

Then, as electric vehicle sales flatten, Ford announced a line of smaller, cheaper electric vehicles. Roben Farzad, host of the podcast "Full Disclosure," details the rollout.

