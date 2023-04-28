Syracuse, Utica announce Broadway touring seasons for 2023-2024

Six musicals will be coming to Syracuse's Landmark Theatre in the 2023-2024 M&T Bank Broadway season. Five shows are included in the Broadway Theatre League of Utica 2023-2024 Bank of Utica Broadway Season.

The 2023-2024 season in Syracuse will feature the shows "Mean Girls", "Aladdin", "Hairspray", "Pretty Woman: The Musical", "Hadestown" and "Six". "Aladdin", "Hadestown", and "Six" are currently in open runs on Broadway.

Utica's season at the Stanley Theatre also features "Mean Girls" and "Pretty Woman: The Musical". The lineup also includes "The Cher Show", "Come From Away" and "To Kill A Mockingbird." "Come From Away" was included in the 2022-2023 Syracuse season.

The Landmark Theatre has one show left of its current Broadway season: "Dear Evan Hansen." That musical runs May 9 — May 14. The Stanley Theatre has performances of "My Fair Lady," "Legally Blonde: The Musical" and "Jesus Christ Superstar" rounding out its current season in May and June.

Actors Equity Association notes "Aladdin", "Pretty Woman", "Hadestown", "To Kill A Mockingbird" and "Six" as equity union tours. The current equity tour of "Mean Girls" closes May 7 with the non-equity tour beginning this fall coming to Syracuse.

Broadway in Syracuse season tickets are on sale now and start at $228. Broadway Theater League of Utica season tickets start at $251.

Syracuse Full Schedule and Show Information courtesy of Broadway in Syracuse:

"Mean Girls": September 26, 2023 — September 30, 2023

Run time: 2 hours and 45 minutes with a 15 minute intermission

Age recommendation: 10+

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award- winning creative team, including book writer TINA FEY (“30 Rock), composer JEFF RICHMOND (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist NELL BENJAMIN (Legally Blonde) and director CASEY NICHOLAW (The Book of Mormon).

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung. New York Magazine cheers, “MEAN GIRLS delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery.” USA Today says, “We’ll let you in on a little secret, because we’re such good friends: GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!”

"Aladdin": November 8, 2023 — November 12, 2023

Run time: 2 hours and 30 minutes with a 20 minute intermission

Age recommendation: 6+

Discover a whole new world at Disney’s ALADDIN, the hit Broadway musical. From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of ALADDIN, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It’s an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and

three wishes make the possibilities infinite.

Hailed by USA Today as “Pure Genie-Us,” ALADDIN features all your favorite songs from the film as well as new music written by Tony® and Academy Award® winner Alan Menken (Newsies) with lyrics penned by the legendary Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast), Tony Award winner Tim Rice (The Lion King, Aida), and book writer Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer). Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Something Rotten!), this “Fabulous” and “Extravagant” (The New York Times) new musical boasts an incomparable design team, with sets, costumes and lighting from Tony Award winners Bob Crowley (Mary Poppins), Gregg Barnes (Kinky Boots), and Natasha Katz (An American in Paris). See why audiences and critics agree, ALADDIN is “Exactly What You Wish For!” (NBC-TV).

"Hairspray": January 30, 2024 — February 3, 2024

Run time: 2 hours and 30 minutes with an intermission

Age recommendation: 8+

“If life were everything it should be, it would be more like HAIRSPRAY. It’s irresistible!” – The New York Times

You Can’t Stop the Beat! HAIRSPRAY, Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?

Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including “Welcome to the ‘60s,” “Good Morning Baltimore” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat,” HAIRSPRAY is “fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!” (The New York Times). This all-new touring production reunites Broadway’s award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O’Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring HAIRSPRAY to a new generation of theater audiences.

Don’t miss this “exhilaratingly funny and warm-hearted musical comedy” (The New Yorker).

"Pretty Woman": March 19, 2024 — March 23, 2024

Run time: 2 hours and 20 minutes with an intermission

Age recommendation: 12+

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award®-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

Brought to the stage by lead producer Paula Wagner, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of ’69”, “Heaven”), and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. PRETTY WOMAN:

THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart. “If you love the movie, you’ll love the musical!” (BuzzFeed News).

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee’s international smash hit song “Oh, Pretty Woman,” which inspired one of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time. Pretty Woman the film was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990. Now, 30 years later, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is “Big romance and big fun!” (Broadway.com). “Irresistible! A romantic fantasy. A contemporary fairy tale,” says The Hollywood Reporter. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL delivers on all the iconic moments you remember. Get ready to experience this dazzling theatrical take on a love story for the ages. Are you ready to fall in love all over again?

"Hadestown": April 16, 2024 — April 20, 2024

Run time: 2 hours and 30 minutes with an intermission

Age recommendation: 8+

COME SEE HOW THE WORLD COULD BE.

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today… and always.

HADESTOWN intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

"Six": May 28, 2024 — June 1, 2024

Run time: 80 minutes with no intermission

Age recommendation: 10+

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX has won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

The New York Times says SIX “TOTALLY RULES!” (Critic’s Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as “Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for!”

The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed 6 Million streams in its first month.

Utica Full Schedule and Show Information Courtesy of Broadway Theater League of Utica

"Pretty Woman": October 2, 2023 and October 3, 2023

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award®-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde). Not only will they be performing for two shows October 2-3, 2023, they will be staying in Utica for nearly two weeks as they prepare for their local US National Tour.

"The Cher Show": February 28, 2024 and February 29, 2024

The rock goddess with a hundred million records sold. The legend who’s done it all, still scared to walk on stage. The wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend. The woman, looking for love. The ultimate survivor, chasing her dream. They’re all here, dressed to kill, singing their asses off, telling it like it is. And they’re all the star of "The Cher Show".

"Come From Away": April 16, 2024 and April 17, 2024

Broadway’s COME FROM AWAY is a Best Musical winner across North America! This New York Times Critics’ Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. Don’t miss this breathtaking new musical written by Tony® nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and helmed by Tony-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley. Newsweek cheers, “It takes you to a place you never want to leave!” On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all.

"Mean Girls": May 13, 2024 and May 14, 2024.

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer TINA FEY (“30 Rock"), composer JEFF RICHMOND (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist NELL BENJAMIN (Legally Blonde) and director CASEY NICHOLAW (The Book of Mormon).

"To Kill A Mockingbird": June 4, 2024 and June 5, 2024.

All rise for Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize winning masterwork. The New York Times Critic’s Pick TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is “the most successful American play in Broadway history. It has not played to a single empty seat” (“60 Minutes”). Rolling Stone gives it 5 stars, calling it “an emotionally shattering landmark production of an American classic,” and New York Magazine calls it “a real phenomenon.

