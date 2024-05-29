Arts and Culture

-
An inclusive dance festival is back in Onondaga County for its second year.
The 2024-2025 season focuses on individuals yearning to belong in a world that may not accept them for who they are.
The Dunbar Association and the Onondaga Historical Association are working to preserve Syracuse's Black history to encourage diversity, equity and inclusion.
Symphoria, the group that kept orchestral music alive in central New York after the demise of the Syracuse Symphony Orchestra, has a new name.
The Center for Community Alternatives is a community partner for Syracuse Stage's production of "Clyde's."
The festival also plans to honor local filmmaker and Syracuse University alum Eric Jackson of Black Cub Productions for his contributions to the film industry and Syracuse community.
Broadway musical How to Dance in Ohio, which premiered at Syracuse Stage in Fall 2022, announced it will be closing.
Season two of Marvel Studios' What If...? series on Disney+ introduces an original Native American Marvel heroine: Kahhori is a Mohawk woman who goes on a quest to discover her power.
How to Dance in Ohio made its world premiere in Syracuse last year at Syracuse Stage. A year later it opened on Broadway.
A Syracuse University senior's original play centering on a Jewish family during Hanukkah living in tenements in New York City during the 1930s is performing this week.
BLAAC Productions was awarded a $10,000 Black Equity & Excellence grant from the CNY Community Foundation to launch a youth arts program aimed at providing them first-hand theatre experience working alongside real production professionals.
Syracuse Stage is presenting "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill." It chronicles Billie Holiday's life through the songs she performs at a small, intimate bar in Philadelphia in 1959.