© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SUNY-ESF professor honored with National Humanities Medal

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published October 23, 2024 at 5:39 AM EDT
Robin Wall Kimmerer, Plant Ecologist, Educator, and Writer, 2022 MacArthur Fellow, Syracuse, NY
John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation
Robin Wall Kimmerer, Plant Ecologist, Educator, and Writer, 2022 MacArthur Fellow, Syracuse, NY

SUNY-ESF environmental biology professor and 2022 MacArthur Fellow Robin Wall Kimmerer was recently awarded a 2023 National Humanities Medal from the White House.

Kimmerer, a member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation and the author of Braiding Sweetgrass, Gathering Moss, and the upcoming book The Serviceberry, has explored the intersection between traditional ecological knowledge, Western scientific tradition and the lessons plants can tell us.

The National Humanities Medal honors people whose work has deepened the nation’s understanding of humanities and broadened citizen engagement with history, literature and philosophy among other topics.

President Joe Biden honored this year’s recipients at the White House.

“You have broken barriers," Biden said. "You’ve blazed new trails. You redefined culture. You are the truth-tellers, the bridge-builders, the change-seekers. And above all, you’re the masters of your craft who have made us a better America with all you’ve done.”

“You also help us find meaning and purpose in the ordinary as well as the extraordinary, providing hope, wisdom, and laughter when we need it and we need a way forward, and transporting us through the past and the future to help us make sense of the present, because that’s what it does: make sense of the present," the president continued. "With absolute courage, you combat racial stereotypes, confront ghosts of history, and speak truth to power.”

Other recipients of this year’s award include LeVar Burton, Aaron Sorkin and the late Anthony Bourdain.
Tags
Arts and Culture Regional NewsSUNY-ESF
Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
See stories by Ava Pukatch