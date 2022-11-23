Oswego businesses encourage people to shop small this holiday season

Thanksgiving often marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season, and some people start to buy their holiday gifts. But while many on Black Friday will turn to big box sellers, others are encouraging the focus on shopping small this holiday season.

Small Business Saturday began in 2010 to encourage shopping local businesses during a gift-buying weekend. Sandwiched between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday aims to promote a focus on community businesses and stimulating the local economy.

Emil Christmann, manager of the Rivers End Bookstore, says the shop is welcoming Natalie Joy Woodall for an author's visit regarding her new book “Notable Civil War Veterans of Oswego County.”

“It's difficult to sort of break the Black Friday tradition,” Christmann said. “It's kind of ingrained into the American psyche, but we're doing our best to encourage people to come in on Saturday and shop locally here and elsewhere.”

Cheryl Brown, an artisan wire jewelry maker, sells her work out of Riverside Artisans. She says you can often find more unique gifts and support local artisans by shopping small.

“In order to keep us going we need the community support,” Brown said. “Come on out, find something different.”

Michael Fochtman, owner of Khapera Coffee, says the coffee shop is launching its new holiday menu on Saturday and 10 percent of the sales that day will be benefiting the Friends of Oswego County Hospice. He says consider visiting coffee shops and restaurants too during Small Business Saturday.

“Small coffee shops or restaurants also have other little items that you might need,” Fochtman said. “So why not stop in here and get it instead of going somewhere much larger where the money goes somewhere else? “

Christmann echoed that sentiment.

“Sometimes you can get the exact same product in the same amount of time,” Christmann said. “The only difference being that you have a much more personal connection to the people who are selling said products. “

On Small Business Saturday the City of Oswego will also celebrate its tree lighting which is to be followed by fireworks over the Oswego River.

