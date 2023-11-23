Downtown Syracuse ready for Small Business Saturday

Downtown Syracuse is getting ready for the holiday season as Small Business Saturday helps to highlight local shops.

Dozens of locally owned retail shops, service industries and food and beverage locations in downtown Syracuse are getting ready to take on the holiday season. Vanessa Szwejbka, a communications associate at the Downtown Committee of Syracuse said Small Business Saturday, the nationally recognized initiative promoting local, small businesses, is a great way to kick off the holiday shopping season. She said shopping locally this Saturday will help small businesses stay in Syracuse.

“A large percentage, almost 80%, of small businesses say that the holiday sales will determine if they are going to stay afloat next year,” Szwebjka said. “Holidays are really important to local business owners, whether or not they can even keep going for the year ahead.”

Szwejbka said shopping small not only keeps money in local communities, it’s a great way to connect with community members and business owners. She said the customer service is unmatched.

“It’s just a really specific experience that is lost if you go to bigger box retailers,” Szwebjka said. “It’s a very special way to shop that I think a lot of people do enjoy when they make the change and start supporting local businesses.”

Szwejbka said over fifty cents for every dollar spent at local businesses goes right back into the community and local businesses are what help to keep cities and surrounding areas strong.

“When you spend money in small businesses that will create more support, as far as financial support, in your community,” Szwejbka said. “And really small businesses are what really keep our downtowns vibrant and welcoming and continue to build out a great community.”

Around forty-eight local retail shops in downtown Syracuse will be a part of this year’s Small Business Saturday.