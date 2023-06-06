SUNY to automatically accept high school seniors to community colleges

About 125,000 New York high school seniors will be admitted to their local SUNY community college in the coming weeks.

SUNY administrators say they are working to make sure every high school student knows higher education is an option, and they are starting with admissions to local community colleges. High school seniors across the state will receive letters notifying them that they have been admitted to their local SUNY community college.

With 30 SUNY community colleges across the state, SUNY Chancellor John King said it is important for students to know that there are accessible options for higher education in New York.

“We work hard to try to make sure that New Yorkers know that there are opportunities at SUNY for every person in the state, whether it’s at our community colleges, at our four-year institutions, at our university centers or at our medical centers,” King said.

Seniors will receive letters addressed directly to them, notifying them that they have been accepted to their local SUNY community college. King said this small detail might not feel so small to some of the seniors.

“The letters will be individualized and that can be really powerful for first-generation students, for new American students, to get that letter with their name saying there is a place for you at SUNY,” King said.

King said the letters will help students feel secure in continuing their education.

“Our community colleges have always been open admission, but it's still different when you get that letter than has your name on it,” King said. “You don’t have to go through an application process, you don't have to overcome maybe fear or intimidation about the college admissions process, you just know there is a seat for you in one of our community colleges.”

Although open admission was always available for community colleges, King said the letters can help reduce barriers to applications and some admission anxieties. The letters will be sent to high school seniors living in the state, but outside of New York City. City students will receive letters regarding admission to CUNY schools in their area.

