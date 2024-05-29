-
Walkouts, chants, flags and banners were all part of the class of 2024’s graduation ceremony, following a year of protests.
-
School district officials are now seeking alternative budget options.
-
Prescribed burns can help lessen the effects of a natural wildfire and also have benefits for restoring vegetation types disappearing from the landscape without the presence of disturbances like fire.
-
Former Cornell student who made violent threats to Jewish campus community pleads guilty in federal courtPatrick Dai, 21, accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty to posting threats to kill or injure another using interstate communications, which carries a maximum term of 5 years in prison.
-
Almost a year after they voted to unionize, the Syracuse University Graduate Employees United Union ratified its first Collective Bargaining Agreement. The vote was 92% in favor.
-
The STEAM School will serve 250 students per class, with 150 students in each class from Syracuse City School District.
-
A union representing 1,100 graduate students at Syracuse University is in the midst of negotiating its first contract.
-
Gov. Kathy Hochul says she wants to return to tried-and-true basics to better teach the state's children how to read.
-
Gov. Kathy Hochul sent a letter to colleges and universities across the state that said calls for genocide made on college campuses are a violation of New York State Human Rights Law and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
-
BLAAC Productions was awarded a $10,000 Black Equity & Excellence grant from the CNY Community Foundation to launch a youth arts program aimed at providing them first-hand theatre experience working alongside real production professionals.
-
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced $44 million in state dollars will expand STEM and health sciences programs at the school. Hochul said this is all part of the advancement of high-tech business in central New York and the Mohawk Valley.
-
Across the SUNY system, the total number of students grew by 1.1% from fall 2022 to fall 2023. That change marks the first time in a decade that enrollment has gone up instead of going down.