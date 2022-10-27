Conole, Williams tackle the economy and abortion rights in first debate

In Wednesday’s debate, presented by Syracuse.com and Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, Democrat Francis Conole and Republican Brandon Williams each told voters why they thought they deserved to represent New York’s new 22nd congressional district.

Conole painted himself as a veteran with strong central New York ties and a willingness to work across the political aisle.

“I continue to believe that if we are going to continue to be that indispensable nation, that ‘beacon on the hill’, and confront the challenges of our time, we're going to have to do it together," said Conole.

While Williams, a tech executive from Texas who moved to Sennett in 2010, told voters he has the fresh perspective that the district needs.

"It is critical that central New York thrive again, but to do that, we need competent leadership. We need people that know how jobs actually are created," he said.

During the debate, Conole took aim at Williams, calling his opponent’s positions extreme on issues like abortion. Conole said he supports codifying Roe v. Wade at the federal level, in the wake of this year’s Supreme Court decision.

"This kind of government overreach should scare any American and any central New Yorkers, and it treats women like less than adult human," said Conole.

Williams said his position has been misrepresented, and while he is pro-life, he does not support an effort to ban abortion at the federal level.

"We just left that, and the courts kicked it back to the states, where it should be decided,” Williams said. “The people of New York will make that decision."

On the economy, Williams lashed out at top Democrats, saying federal spending needs to be reined in to help central New Yorkers pay for everything from groceries to gas.

"You have to look at what party, what ideology, has brought about this disaster,” he said. “Do you want more of that? Do you want more of that kind of very reckless spending and more inflation? That's exactly what Fran Conole will deliver to you."

Conole said he’s been critical of both parties when it comes to inflation, and he has released his own plan to provide relief.

"(It includes) deliverable, middle class tax cuts that will help working families, that will help middle class families, making sure that we implement lowering the cost of prescription drugs. That is an actual thing that will help working families all throughout central New York. I called for lifting the gas tax at the federal level," said Conole.

The candidates are scheduled to debate two more times before Election Day.