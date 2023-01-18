-
More than a month after Election Day, State Senator John Mannion was reelected to District 50.
Democratic State Sen. John Mannion holds a narrow lead over Republican challenger Rebecca Shiroff following a hand recount.
The 50th State Senate District race in Central New York will be decided after absentee and affidavit ballots are counted.
Republican Brandon Williams leads Democrat Francis Conole by just over 3,000 votes
Republican Marc Molinaro narrowly defeated Democrat Josh Riley in the battleground 19th Congressional District race Tuesday.
Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, who had represented central New York, won an easy victory in New York's 24th congressional district, which covers parts of 12 counties from the North Country to western New York.
Kathy Hochul, who became New York’s governor when her predecessor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid scandal, is looking to make history Tuesday by becoming the first woman to win election to the job.
Many college students in New York will be able to cast their ballot on campus this year. For some, it’s the first general election where that’s an option.
The Board of Elections said this year’s numbers are quadruple the 2021 and 2019 numbers.
Tuesday is finally Election Day, and it brings the end to a surprisingly close and hard-fought race for governor of New York between Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin. Now it’s time for the final voting, for those who did not cast their ballots early.