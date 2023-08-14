© 2023 WRVO Public Media
Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Elections

Board of Elections hopes new voting machines will help Onondaga County leap into the future

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published August 14, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT
Workers show how new voting machines will work in Onondaga County this fall.
Dustin Czarny
/
Dustin Czarny
Workers show how new voting machines will work in Onondaga County this fall.

Onondaga County is rolling out new voting machines as part of a $3.5 million investment in the future.

Democratic Elections Commissioner Dustin Czarny said voters won’t notice a big change, but he hopes they’ll have a better experience.

"(The new machines are) smaller, they're quicker, they hold more ballots, there's less chance of paper jams,” he said.

The county is switching from Dominion Machines to Clear Ballot scanners. In addition to the written ballots, polling places will be offering a touch screen option that prints a thermal ballot.

Czarny calls the new machines a 20 year leap in technology. And he hopes by 2025, the county can offer a “ballot on demand” procedure. That would allow people to vote at any site they choose on Election Day, similar to how early voting works now.

"People work in different places than they live, and while our polling hours are pretty long, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., if you're out at work on lunch, and you see a downtown polling location near your job, and you just want to go vote, you can go do that," Czarny said.

Czarny said ballot on demand voting should help the Board of Elections staff polling places more efficiently, and long term, he said some of the smaller polling sites may be able to be consolidated.

Tags
Elections VotingOnondaga County Board of Electionsdustin czarnyRegional News
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
See stories by Jessica Cain