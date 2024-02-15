© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New district lines coming for toss up 22nd Congressional District

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published February 15, 2024 at 5:22 AM EST
Ava Pukatch
/
WRVO

New congressional district lines are due out Thursday as the New York Independent Redistricting Commission is set to meet at 2 p.m. for a vote on the final congressional map approval which will be later sent to the state legislature.

In December the New York Court of Appeals ruled in a 4-3 vote that the maps used in the 2022 election were temporary, giving Democrats a win in their lawsuit and paving the way for new maps to be drawn.

WRVO spoke with Central New York Republican Congressman Brandon Williams about the court's decision during a December interview. The freshman Republican represents New York's 22nd Congressional District. In 2022 he won the district by 1 percentage point.

Williams, who does not currently live within the 22nd District, could see his path to reelection become more difficult if the new map lines group Syracuse and Ithaca together, for example.

In December he told WRVO he wasn't worried about the new district map lines.

"I never planned on having a career in politics," Williams said. "This is what politicians worry about. They worry about getting reelected. I really just want to represent the people and do the best job I can for what I see is this remarkable renewal and revival in this area. So we will take the new lines as they come."

The Cook Political Report marks the 22nd Congressional District as a toss up. President Joe Biden won the district by nearly 8 points in 2020.
Tags
Elections Regional NewsNY state news22nd Congressional districtBrandon WilliamsredistrictingIndependent Redistricting
Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
See stories by Ava Pukatch