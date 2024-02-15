New district lines coming for toss up 22nd Congressional District

New congressional district lines are due out Thursday as the New York Independent Redistricting Commission is set to meet at 2 p.m. for a vote on the final congressional map approval which will be later sent to the state legislature.

In December the New York Court of Appeals ruled in a 4-3 vote that the maps used in the 2022 election were temporary, giving Democrats a win in their lawsuit and paving the way for new maps to be drawn.

WRVO spoke with Central New York Republican Congressman Brandon Williams about the court's decision during a December interview. The freshman Republican represents New York's 22nd Congressional District. In 2022 he won the district by 1 percentage point.

Williams, who does not currently live within the 22nd District, could see his path to reelection become more difficult if the new map lines group Syracuse and Ithaca together, for example.

In December he told WRVO he wasn't worried about the new district map lines.

"I never planned on having a career in politics," Williams said. "This is what politicians worry about. They worry about getting reelected. I really just want to represent the people and do the best job I can for what I see is this remarkable renewal and revival in this area. So we will take the new lines as they come."

The Cook Political Report marks the 22nd Congressional District as a toss up. President Joe Biden won the district by nearly 8 points in 2020.

