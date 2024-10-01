Sharon Owens launches mayoral campaign in Syracuse

Syracuse Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens has officially launched her mayoral campaign for the 2025 election.

Owens' campaign slogan is "Maximize the moment." Something she said represents the work she's already done and changes that are coming to Syracuse.

"I'm also engaged and have been engaged with workforce initiatives, first with the highway and now with Micron," Owens said. "People are not going to believe it until they feel the difference in their pockets and their purses. And so that's why this moment and I don't take it, I'm walking into a transformational moment in this community is why I'm here. To maximize that moment."

Owens, a self-identified "life-long Democrat" will be seeking the party's nomination. She said the focus of her work will be directed toward neighborhood development, public safety and investments for young people. She said her top motivation is helping the people of Syracuse move strongly into the future.

"You can't love a city if you don't like the people who live in it," Owens said. "It's not because this city is about it. The people. It's people. And until I went into government, every job I had was about helping people, helping people. And so that's why I'm here. This is why this is home for me."

Owens is the first candidate to officially launch a mayoral campaign. Jimmy Oliver, who currently serves as community engagement director for the Syracuse Police Department, has filed paperwork with the Board of Elections in order to run.