Health

New Safe RX program aims to prevent accidental drug overdoses

WRVO | By Ellen Abbott
Published December 14, 2022 at 6:17 AM EST
IMG_0688.JPG
Ellen Abbott
/
WRVO

Upstate Medical University is launching a program it hopes can help make a dent in the opioid epidemic, and accidental drug overdoses.

Upstate Pharmacy Director Eric Balotin said once a patient goes home, prescription drugs, especially painkillers, can be deadly when access by people who shouldn’t be using them. So the pharmacy will start a program called Safe RX, which makes it harder for someone to get into a pill bottle.

IMG_0700.JPG
Ellen Abbott
/
WRVO
Patients who are prescribed the medication choose their own code, which will open the bottle cap.

"What we’ve come up with is a prescription bottle that has a lockable code," Balotin said. "It upgrades from what the current system is to a much better lockable system, to where you just can’t get access.”

Patients who are prescribed the medication choose their own code, which will open the bottle cap. Balotin said the program is starting small, with only pediatric patients. Once the kinks are worked out, it will expand to other patients who are discharged from Upstate.

Health Upstate Medical Universityopioidregional news
Ellen Abbott
Ellen produces news reports and features related to events that occur in the greater Syracuse area and throughout Onondaga County. Her reports are heard regularly in regional updates in Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
