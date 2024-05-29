-
Experts are issuing their annual reminders about tick prevention as summer approaches.
More young central New Yorkers are learning how to perform CPR, as The American Heart Association continues a drive to increase survival rates from cardiac arrests.
Drakos Clinical Dynamics will open a new urgent care facility in Cicero. The facility will serve both pediatric and adult patients and accept Excellus BlueCross BlueShield insurance, making it one of the few urgent care options in central New York to do so.
Golisano Children's Hospital in Syracuse has only five doses of the RSV vaccine left. Other hospitals in the region have little to no vaccine supply.
LeadSafeCNY Coalition will be hiring a new lead coordinator to facilitate and coordinate programs addressing the lead poisoning issue in Syracuse and Onondaga County.
St. Joseph’s Health is joining Buffalo's Roswell Park to create a new Cancer Care Service for central New Yorkers getting treatment through the St. Joe’s system.
The Crouse Breast Health Center is celebrating Breast Cancer Awareness month with new mammography technology.
The two local governments are taking a collaborative approach to the crisis, with more than 500 children in Onondaga County last year testing positive for lead poisoning.
Wynn Hospital is 702,000 square feet, 10 floors and has 373 beds. The facility aims to increase availability and accessibility of medical care in the Utica region.
There's a trio of vaccines available this fall: COVID, Flu and RSV.
A perfect storm of factors, plus an actual storm, is leading to a major national blood shortage for the American Red Cross.
COVID-19 cases are once again on the increase, but Gov. Kathy Hochul and state health officials say a new vaccine due out Friday could counteract that trend.