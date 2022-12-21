© 2022 WRVO Public Media
bg.jpg
Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Kinney Drugs launches new over-the-counter hearing aid program

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published December 21, 2022 at 4:37 AM EST
Image of New Kinney Drugs Hearing Center.jpeg
Kinney Drugs

According to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, more than half of U.S. adults say they have trouble hearing. Now that the Food and Drug Administration allows hearing aids to be sold over-the-counter, Kinney Drugs, a drug store company covering New York and Vermont, is launching a new hearing health program.

Kinney Drugs launched its new Hearing Health Center program in 52 stores. The program is designed for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss. Judith Cowden, of Kinney Drugs, said the company partnered with Lucid Hearing to develop an online hearing assessment which could be taken in your own home.

"It repeats a series of numbers over various degrees of background noise and it gives you an assessment of your level of hearing loss."

Cowden said the goal of the Kinney Drugs program is to provide hearing aid devices are more affordable price points. Prescription products can be thousands of dollars. The over-the-counter products start at $40.

"This is just [a] much more approachable price point, in a much more accessible location to go and get a hearing aid for yourself or for someone you love," Cowden said.

Cowden said the company hopes to add more stores to the program in the spring. Anyone with severe or profound hearing loss or sudden hearing loss is advised to consult with a licensed hearing professional.

To see store locations, click here.

Tags
Health hearing aidkinney drugsregional newsNY state news
Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
See stories by Ava Pukatch