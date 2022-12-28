NARCAN training encouraged to reduce deaths from opioid overdoses

Opioid use has increased especially during the pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control noted nearly a 38% increase in opioid related deaths.

NARCAN, or naloxone, is an emergency medication in the form of a nasal spray which can be used to treat opioid overdoses helping a person potentially regain consciousness and start breathing again to be able to be taken to a hospital. The Northern Regional Center for Independent Living, a disability, rights and resources center covering Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties is offering free NARCAN trainings.

Dyna Eastman, a behavioral peer advocate at the center, says the training delves into NARCAN use as well as identifying a potential overdose. She says training is important because accidents can happen whether it be a dog stumbling onto a used needle or someone taking too much of their prescription medication.

"There is a million different ways that you can accidentally overdose. Your skin is the largest organ that your body has and something like fetanyl will go through it really quick."

Other parts of training include identifying what opioids are as well as symptoms of overdoses and how to report them. Angel Paige, the community programs director at the center, says training is important even if you don't know someone who suffers from addiction.

"You might not realize that grandma, who is in early stages of dementia, actually has a prescription for painkillers that the our market that has opioid in it, you know it is so it's to save a life."

NARCAN kits and training through the Northern Regional Center for Independent Living are free. Onondaga County residents can receive kits and training through the county health department