© 2023 WRVO Public Media
bg.jpg
Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Onondaga County sees uptick in opioid-related overdoses

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published January 16, 2023 at 2:26 PM EST
opioid_pill_bottles.jpg
NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH SCIENCES
/

The Onondaga County Health Department alerted the community of a rapid increase in opioid-related overdoses in the Syracuse area. The health department said Thursday there had been 25 overdoses in a 24 hour period. A press release from the health department says the department believes the overdoses are linked to fetanyl-laced Spike/Spice.

This is the second time in a period of a few weeks that the county has reported a spike in opioid-related overdoses. Just prior to Christmas, County Executive Ryan McMahon said there had been 14 overdoses in 36 hours which were related to fentanyl.

"We are concerned about more overdoses," McMahon said in December. "The crap being sold on the streets is loaded with fentanyl and users are at high risk. We've been doing a lot related to Narcan."

Narcan or naloxone is a nasal spray which can be administered to someone experiencing an overdose and could potentially save that person's life. The health department is encouraging training for both Narcan use and for the public to recognize the signs of potential overdoses to decrease the risk of overdoses being fatal.

Tags
Health opioidNarcanRegional News
Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
See stories by Ava Pukatch