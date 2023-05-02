Syracuse residents invited to vote on projects to fight lead poisoning

The Community Foundation has $150,000 to fund a project to help fight lead poisoning in Central New York. The organization is leaving it up to the community to decide the best way to spend those dollars, through a community vote that ends May 2.

Lead poisoning remains a crisis in the city of Syracuse. Cases are mostly concentrated in poorer neighborhoods, filled with older homes built before 1978, when lead paint was banned. Onondaga County, the city of Syracuse and local lead poisoning coalitions are fighting it.

The Community Foundation is taking a different approach, asking the community that lives with lead paint what its needs are. Qiana Williams, a program officer with the Community Foundation, said they’re asking the community to choose one of four projects to increase lead testing for children.

"I believe this is an effective way," Williams said. "This is the first time in Syracuse, where we have centered the people who are closest to the problem."

Williams said it offers residents who live with the issue a chance to decide what plan can get the job done.

"We wanted to use that approach to see how we can solve the problem collaboratively," Williams said. "Not with a top down approach, right size the power.”

Voting culminates Tuesday on four projects focused on increasing lead testing. They include one that would bridge the transportation gap, by offering rides to testing sites, and three others that would increase lead awareness and testing opportunities through either resident leaders, a paid leader, or local doulas.

Williams said these solutions help take away some of the burden of the lead crisis from families.

"They’re already dealing with the fact that they have a child who's been lead poisoning," Williams said. "They’re expected to fulfill all these obligations, but there’s no support to help them with that. That’s what a lot of the residents explained during this process."

Lead poisoning can cause brain damage, stunt a child’s growth and cause behavioral problems.

To vote on a project, click here.