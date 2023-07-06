Onondaga County Health Department says 'prevention is key' to avoiding heat illness

With some of the hottest days so far this year sweeping across central New York and temperatures reaching the mid to upper nineties, the risk for heat illness is going up. Doctor Jim Alexander, the medical director at the Onondaga County Health Department, said the best way to avoid getting heat illness is to stay ahead of it.

“Prevention is really the key,” Alexander said.

Alexander said hydration, staying in cool, indoor spaces and avoiding exertion are the best ways to beat the heat. Being aware of symptoms and how your body reacts to high temperatures are important for keeping yourself safe.

“Listen to what your body is telling you, that is so important for so many conditions in medicine, it’s just self-awareness is really critical to keeping yourself well,” Alexander said.

Those at higher risk of heat illness, older adults, young children or those with chronic health conditions should take particular care. Alexander said recognizing symptoms like excessive sweating, nausea, confusion or dizziness is an important part of community safety.

“Check in on each other, like a buddy system to make sure everyone is doing ok,” Alexander said.

For people who may not have air conditioning in the home, Alexander said visiting public buildings like libraries, malls or certain county and city facilities are a good way to stay out of the sun. You can find a full list of cooling locations by county on the state Department of Health website: https://www.health.ny.gov/environmental/weather/cooling/

