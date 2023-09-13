Onondaga County to spend another $1.5 million on lead paint removal program

Onondaga County is taking more steps to fight the lead poisoning issue in Central New York, which affects hundreds of children each year in the city of Syracuse.

It’s been a problem in the lead abatement fight for a while. There are not enough contractors certified to rid a house of lead paint that can poison a child. It’s happening in some of Syracuse’s poorer neighborhoods, where more than 10% of children test positive for lead in their bloodstream.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon hopes to get more contractors on the job with an open house later this month.

“Part of what this industry event will be is there are likely people who are certified that don't understand that a) they can do the work and b) that there's the amount of work there to make it worth their time,” said McMahon.

The county is committing $1.5 million for programs to fight the lead issue. The money will be used to supplement programs already in place, like help for homeowners and landlords replacing lead paint laden windows and doors. McMahon says he’ll also announce plans later this week to test homes in the county’s foster home system for signs of lead.

The county has also hired a coordinator for its lead poisoning prevention program. Jessica Vinciguerra will bring all the community partners together in the fight against lead poisoning.

“Individuals and staff members at the city and county have been working together frequently,” Vinciguerra said. “I can speak to that as I was formerly a city employee that would be on calls with the county weekly, if not daily. So increased visibility on that front just to let the community know that hey we are working together. We are listening to community members and residents that are impacted by this.”

Lead poisoning can affect a child’s physical and cognitive development.