There's a trio of vaccines available this fall: COVID, Flu and RSV.

Dr. Elizabeth Asiago-Reddy, division chief of Infectious disease at Upstate University Hospital, said the RSV vaccine is the "new kid on the block".

"There is an infant antibody available," Asiago-Reddy said. "The adult RSV vaccine is for ages 60, and up."

The COVID and Flu shots are recommended for everyone 6 months and older.

Asiago-Reddy said timing wise getting your COVID and Flu shots together is safe to do but suggests people eligible for RSV to wait 2 weeks after their other shots as there's limited information currently on how people might react to getting all three vaccines together at the same time. The RSV shot is a one-dose vaccine.

"I think flu will continue to be recommended annually," Asiago-Reddy said. "COVID, it makes sense for the foreseeable future for it to be recommended annually as well. Our hope will be that we'll actually have potential for combined vaccines for flu and COVID coming up in future years."

The new COVID vaccine targets the XBB.1.5 subvariant of Omicron but Asiago-Reddy said it should also work against current dominant strands of the virus like EG.5 and BA.2.86.

