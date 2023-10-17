Downtown Utica hospital to open October 29

Sunday marked the ribbon cutting for the new Wynn Hospital in Downtown Utica. The facility will opennearly four years after it first broke ground.

Wynn Hospital is 702,000 square feet, 10 floors and has 373 beds. The facility aims to increase availability and accessibility of medical care in the Utica region. Gov. Kathy Hochul said they anticipate more than 90,000 annual visits.

Mike Groll / Office of Governor Kathy Hochul October 15, 2023 - Utica, NY - Governor Kathy Hochul delivers remarks at the Wynn Hospital ribbon cutting in Utica. (Mike Groll/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul)

"This is the newest hospital in our state," Hochul said. "It took vision, it took guts, it took determination to build this during a global pandemic. And to all the healthcare workers who will find this as their home, I am grateful. I am grateful that all of you have received the training and are putting to use your heart and compassion because you would not be a healthcare worker if you didn't care so deeply about your fellow human being."

The project was partially funded by a $300 million grant from the New York State Department of Health’s Health Care Facility Transformation Program.

Wynn Hospital will officially open October 29.

