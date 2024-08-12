COVID-19 is surging across the country and central New York

COVID-19 is making a comeback this summer across the country and here in central New York.

SUNY Upstate’s Division Chief of Infectious Disease, Elizabeth Asiago-Reddy, MD, has a message for the community:

"Just don't forget about it,” she said. “Because I think that's what kind of surprises some of the patients who I've seen in the hospital who are older is that, a number of them were kind of like, 'I thought it was over.'"

Asiago-Reddy said that starting in the last few weeks of July, the COVID-19 test positivity rate jumped from about two percent to 10 percent in central New York. The KP variants of the very contagious Omicron strain seem to be the most prevalent.

"Once one of those (variants) emerges, then it just can cause a wave of new infections as we get used to that new variant,” said Asiago-Reddy. “Then, it kind of resets and gets started all over again."

Asiago-Reddy said these variants usually present with respiratory symptoms, and if you’re high risk, it’s a good idea to think about the best ways to protect yourself, like masking and avoiding large indoor gatherings. She said while Upstate is seeing more COVID-19 hospitalizations, the local health care system does not seem to be strained.

"I don't see this as a major cause for alarm because I believe we do have the tools in our tool kit to be able to address it."

Asiago-Reddy also recommends talking to your doctor about the best time to get vaccinated. New vaccines are expected this fall that are designed to specifically fight the most recent COVID-19 variants.