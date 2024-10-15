Onondaga County health officials encourage flu vaccination as flu season begins

October means the beginning of flu season, and Onondaga County is urging residents to roll up their sleeves to get a flu shot.

Onondaga County Health Commissioner Dr. Katie Anderson wants the community prepared for flu season.

"We know that cases will soon begin to tick up as they do every year, and we know that every year flu is an important cause of severe disease and death," Anderson said. "Last year in the 2023 to 2024 flu season, over 10,000 people died in the United States because of the flu."

She said a quick jab of a needle with the flu vaccine can prevent those illnesses, reduce the severity of infections and save lives.

"This is particularly important for vulnerable populations such as older individuals, young kids or individuals who have compromised immune systems, some of whom may not be able to get the shots," Anderson said. "And so part of this is the role that we take to protect members of our community."

The vaccine this season is based on what’s happening with the flu in the southern hemisphere. Anderson admits the effectiveness of the vaccine changes from year to year, and there’s no way of knowing if it matches the current virus this year. But Anderson said even if it doesn't match perfectly it offers cross protection of different strains.