Experts warn of chaotic Medicare enrollment this year

Experts say this will be one of the most chaotic Medicare enrollment periods in years. Upstate New Yorkers can expect fewer options and higher costs when choosing a plan to augment Medicare next year.

It all goes back to the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which is now phasing in key changes to Medicare Advantage Programs as well as a new prescription drug cap.

"So what these changes have done is caused the carriers to make a lot of changes in the plans that they're offering, the benefits, and the prescription drug tiers as well," said AAA Medicare Manager Alyssa McGovern.

That means the plan a recipient has this year won’t be the same next year. And if their current plan is dropped, they’ll revert to original Medicare, which is bare-bones coverage. Additionally, McGovern said some seniors in central New York are concerned because of negotiations between Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield and St. Joseph’s Health potentially changing coverage of the St. Joseph’s Health System.

"People are scared because they're afraid what if it falls on a network," McGovern said. "Frankly speaking, I think that's just a tactic to get people to move. But I think it'll resolve itself. But stuff like that when people can talk to us and be at ease that it happens every year and that we you know think it'll likely resolve itself."

She suggests taking those concerns to a local insurance broker who can wade through the concerns and options.

The eight-week enrollment window ends Dec. 7. The AAA offices are seeing three times the usual appointments and calls this year because of the changes, and McGovern urges seniors to take action as soon as possible.