#1473, True History, Dizzy Dean Show 8/21/48 WMAQ / NBC, Behind the Mike (excerpt) 10-13-40 NBC Blue, Can You Imagine That? (excerpt) 3/15/40 Syndicated, Command Performance (excerpt) 4/17/42 AFRS, Cavalcade of America “Big Boy” 9/29/47 NBC.

Tuned To Yesterday features programs from radio's golden era. Drama, Comedy, Western, Sci-Fi and more. Produced by Mark Lavonier.