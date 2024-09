#141, Sitcom, mr. ace and JANE "Jane's brother Paul, who hasn't worked in twelve years, tries to borrow $200 from Mr. Ace. And Mr. Ace says, "Why don't you go to work?" And Paul says, "Don't use that four letter word in front of my sister!" 1/16/48 CBS, My Favorite Husband “Stage Act” 1950/51 CBS/AFRS.

