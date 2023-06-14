Winning design revealed in Syracuse Flag Initiative

This year, Flag Day has a whole new meaning in the city of Syracuse. Common Councilors got their first look at the winning design from the Syracuse Flag Initiative at the council’s study session Wednesday.

The initiative was a major effort to design a new flag to symbolize the city. Eric Ennis from Adapt CNY, which lead the initiative, said the committee received nearly 300 submissions. Then, it narrowed those down to four semi-finalists.

From there, Ennis said, the Syracuse Flag Initiative encouraged the community to vote. Teachers and students in the Syracuse City School District were invited to participate in the process, and there were opportunities for people to debate the choices and vote in person and online.

The winning entry was called the “First Light Flag.” The artist, Eric Hart, is an eighth generation Syracuse resident and a graduate of Corcoran High School, Onondaga Community College, and Syracuse University.

“The six pointed star symbolizes the six nations of the Haudenosaunee and the six historical names of which Syracuse has been officially known over its history,” said Ennis. “Its central location on the flag represents Syracuse as the center of New York state. The triangles represent the hills of Onondaga and the Onondaga Valley.”

The orange color is supposed to represent the sun over the Onondaga Valley and restoration. The azure blue symbolizes Onondaga Lake and perseverance, and the navy blue represents the hills of Onondaga and industriousness. The white background behind the star represents salt, snow, and peace.

The Syracuse Common Council is scheduled to vote on the flag at its next meeting on Tuesday. If the flag is approved by the majority, it will officially be adopted as the city’s flag.

