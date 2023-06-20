ReZone Syracuse vote delayed after councilor objection

District 1 Councilor Jen Schultz objected to the vote to rezone Syracuse at Tuesday’s meeting.

Schultz said she has concerns with the way the document is written.

"It is not a 'no' vote,” she said. “I do not think the whole document needs to go away. I do think there needs to be some refinement that really could make that rezone something that I would be extremely proud of, and that I know would do justice to the people."

During a study session, Schultz brought up concerns with the use of the word “landscaping” and asked how that could be amended after the rezoning ordinance has passed.

District 5 Councilor Jimmy Monto called the objection “short sighted.”

"We have a housing crisis in this city,” Monto said. “We don't have a crisis with trees and shrubs, and if that is what the problem is, if that's what the objection is holding this thing up for another day or week, is over shrubs and trees? How ridiculous is that?"

The goal of the rezoning process was to revive city neighborhoods, encourage development, and provide more affordable housing.

District 2 Councilor Pat Hogan said the process has been going on for more than eight years, and it’s time to stop delaying over concerns that could be addressed later.

"This is something that's really important, and it shows that we're one of these medium sized cities that can get things done and address the needs that are going to be put upon us in the future,” Hogan said.

The rezoning ordinance is now scheduled to be addressed at a special meeting of the common council on Friday.