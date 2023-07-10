Onondaga County officials approve new comprehensive plan

Onondaga County lawmakers recently approved a roadmap for economic and residential development in central New York. Passage of the new comprehensive plan will help localities plan future growth.

The plan was created with an eye towards development, getting central New York ready for an estimated 100,000 people expected to move to the area because of the Micron. The tech company plans to spend up to $100 billion on a mega-chip factory in the town of Clay. Fayetteville Mayor Mark Olson appreciates the county's bottom-up approach.

"The county is not saying this is how you have to do it, tell us what you want your community to look like,” Olson said. “Tell us what you want to do tell us where you need help and we’ll be there to help you with that."

The plan promotes densely packed town centers that have a downtown feel, Olson said the plan will help with future development.

"It talks about helping towns create town centers,” Olson said. “It helps villages create those centers. It helps communities build from the ground up. You tell us what you want to do and what you want your community to look like, and the county is there with resources and help. But also guidelines to look at.”

The plan also includes potential for light rail or other transportation options, and connecting pathways and waterways. Olson says his village is already asking for help in reaching those goals.

"We looked at it and as soon as we knew the money was there and the plan was coming out, we applied for a grant for $64,000, to help us with long-term planning,” Olson said “We know we have some areas in our housing code that could use some tweaking."

It’s been 25 years since the county revamped the comprehensive plan, which crystallized the county's vision for economic development and growth.

