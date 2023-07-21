Dr. Mary Walker quarter design finalized by U.S. Mint

The quarter honoring Oswego native Dr. Mary Edwards Walker now has an official face. The design for the quarter was released by the U.S. Mint July 20.

According to Oswego Town Historian George DeMass, Dr. Mary Edwards Walker was someone who was not afraid to break social norms.

“She was just a visionary, way ahead of her time,” DeMass said. “And was not afraid to speak out about it.”

For this reason, Walker was selected as an honoree in the 2024 U.S. Mint "American Women Quarters Program.” The program is honoring five American women who contributed to society through suffrage, civil rights, humanities and other efforts.

Born in 1832 in Oswego, Walker attended Syracuse Medical University and became a surgeon in the Union Army. Her work earned her the Medal of Honor and she remains the only woman to ever receive that distinction. Aside from her work in the medical field Walker advocated strongly for women’s dress reform and spoke out against domestic and child abuse. DeMass said that although people at the time labeled her as “eccentric,” Walker always knew she was making an impact.

“Mary Walker, she made the statement: ‘People will not realize what I have done until after I’m gone,’” DeMass said. “And that’s true. That’s true of many people who served so humbly and so faithfully.”

The quarter features Walker in her Army surgeon uniform, holding her medical kit and wearing the Medal of Honor. DeMass said the depiction of Walker is an extremely accurate portrayal thanks to the diligence of both the U.S. Mint committees and Oswego County historians.

“The committees were so concerned about accuracy, which I’m very glad,” DeMass said. “They would ask questions like, ‘do you happen to know what hairstyle she was wearing during the war?’ Which, you know, was 150 years ago, but fortunately we had pictures.”

The coin was designed and sculpted by Phebe Hemphill a U.S. Mint medallic artist. The quarter with Walker’s depiction will be available June 2024.

