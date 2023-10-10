Lawmakers approve 2024 Onondaga County budget

Onondaga County lawmakers Tuesday approved County Executive Ryan McMahon’s 2024 budget almost intact. Lawmakers did add some spending in a few areas, as Democrats and Republicans debated just how much of a savings account the county should have.

The Republican dominated legislature added funds on a couple of fronts, including money for election workers and Challenger Baseball, a league for children and adults with disabilities. In both cases, Democrats wanted to add more, but were voted down.

Democrat Linda Ervin noted the county is sitting on an increasing amount of savings.

"But here we are," Ervin said. "We went from 10% to 15% and now we're sitting on 25%. Taxpayer dollars just sitting."

Ways and Means Chair Brian May noted the county is required by law to keep at least 15% in savings, but suggests this isn’t a good time to dip into any of the overage, which amounts to about $79 million.

"The economic indicators are such that I don't think we have the flexibility or any right as elected legislators, to not account for what people that are a lot smarter than us, are saying we need to be careful of, in the near term future," May said.

At one point, Democrat Bill Kinne, who is running for County Executive, proposed taking $19 million out of the savings account, and doling out $150 to each taxpayer in the county.

“I think it’s time to give the people back their money," May said. "The money's there. It's not like we're short of cash. And I think we should give it back to the people."

Legislature Chairman Jim Rowley called that idea "premature and not well thought out."

"While I acknowledge we have surplus funds over and above our stated fund balance goal, the CFO is very clear in his remarks," Rowley said. "The out-year risks for fiscal instability are very elevated. The state controller has pegged the out-year state budget deficits at $36 billion."

Kinne’s proposal lost on a mostly party line vote. Officials estimate the current county fund balance at about $200 million.

